Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Shares Gap Up to $146.99

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $146.99, but opened at $157.30. Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares last traded at $152.90, with a volume of 1,102 shares.

VAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.57.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.94 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.46.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.60. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -183.05%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7,966.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16,129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.