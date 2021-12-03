Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MAKSY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $6.65.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

