Mark G. Foletta Sells 500 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Mark G. Foletta sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.83, for a total value of $281,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DexCom stock traded up $11.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $560.22. 815,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,537. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $583.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $502.65. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.45 and a 12 month high of $659.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 107.12 and a beta of 0.73.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,604 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,174 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,076 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.44.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

