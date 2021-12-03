Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Receives $45.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.11.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.67. 12,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,407. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.01. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.38.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 137,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 33,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5,207.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,269 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 619.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 435,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,162,000 after acquiring an additional 374,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,881,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,724,000 after buying an additional 498,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 852,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,578,000 after buying an additional 517,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.