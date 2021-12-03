MAP Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $39.21 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $39.21 million and $496,888.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,715,219 coins. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

