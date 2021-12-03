MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Patsy I. Rust purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 2,003.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 3,561.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078 shares in the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNSB traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,108. MainStreet Bancshares has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $176.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 million. Equities analysts predict that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MainStreet Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.