MAG Silver Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.51 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MAG Silver in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.49. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

MAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$21.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.36.

Shares of TSE:MAG opened at C$19.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.38. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$17.88 and a 52 week high of C$31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 42.68, a current ratio of 43.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$22.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.05.

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total value of C$260,757.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,229,649.72.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

