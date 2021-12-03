MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) were up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.49 and last traded at $77.20. Approximately 6,284 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 438,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.91.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.95 and a 200-day moving average of $63.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.32, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 5.61.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $25,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 48,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $3,088,530.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 384,736 shares of company stock valued at $26,512,747 in the last three months. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

