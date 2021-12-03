M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Purchased by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory owned 0.07% of M/I Homes worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 543.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,862 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 56,477 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 526.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 11.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in M/I Homes by 6.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in M/I Homes by 5.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

MHO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE:MHO opened at $59.99 on Friday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.22 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.34.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.44). M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $904.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.