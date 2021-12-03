Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.59

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.59 and last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 5362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYEL. MWG Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $330,147,000. Apoletto Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,600,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,147,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

