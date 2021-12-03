Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Shares Gap Down to $14.59

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.59, but opened at $14.15. Luther Burbank shares last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $735.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In related news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Luther Burbank during the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 16,698 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. 14.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

