Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at Raymond James

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a C$15.30 price objective (down from C$17.00) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.30 to C$9.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. CSFB reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.59.

TSE:LUN opened at C$10.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$8.56 and a 1 year high of C$16.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.87.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$952.44 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 10.9300003 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total value of C$543,184.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,069,594.51. Also, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.91 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at C$552,420.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

