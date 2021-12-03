Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,087 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,825 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Argus raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.28.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LULU stock opened at $450.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a PE ratio of 71.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $437.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.29. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.