Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,683,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340,915 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Lufax were worth $137,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lufax in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Lufax in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lufax in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lufax in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lufax by 57.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LU opened at $6.29 on Friday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 28.26%. Research analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

