Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,870,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the October 31st total of 54,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

LCID has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Lucid Group from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 36.75.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

NASDAQ:LCID opened at 48.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 35.90. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of 9.83 and a 52 week high of 64.86.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The business had revenue of 0.23 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $376,570,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $192,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $143,486,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $71,443,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,485,000. 1.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.