Lua Swap (LUA) Price Reaches $0.0626 on Major Exchanges

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 3rd. Lua Swap has a total market cap of $5.20 million and $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lua Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lua Swap has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lua Swap alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00044885 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.94 or 0.00247490 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007563 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00087158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Lua Swap

Lua Swap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Swap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lua Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lua Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lua Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.