Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 6.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 1.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 5.0% in the second quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 116,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $863.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 3.10. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProPetro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $984,966.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $310,868.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

