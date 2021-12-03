Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $392,000 Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,054,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $142,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,891 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,811,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,370,000 after acquiring an additional 406,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 311,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,520,000 after acquiring an additional 300,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,276,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,222,000 after acquiring an additional 282,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OSUR. Raymond James cut OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $8.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $644.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.60 and a beta of -0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.44. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.34.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.54 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

