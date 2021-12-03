Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $323,000 Stock Position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Noble Financial downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

CMTL stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $680.28 million, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $30.40.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.90 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 12.63%. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is -13.75%.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.