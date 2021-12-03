Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NOW were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOW by 1.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOW by 12.1% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of NOW by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of NOW by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of NOW by 8.1% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 36,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get NOW alerts:

DNOW opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $926.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.97. NOW Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.89.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.80 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

NOW Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.