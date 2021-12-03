Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 400 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $578,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UHT opened at $57.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $796.72 million, a P/E ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.75. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1 year low of $55.01 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 170.73%.

In other news, Director Michael Allan Domb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.15 per share, with a total value of $168,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $381,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

