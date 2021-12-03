Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 2,500 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in U.S. Silica by 86.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,698 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

SLCA opened at $9.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $713.64 million, a PE ratio of -63.80 and a beta of 3.27. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $15.38.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.75 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

