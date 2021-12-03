Loser Coin (LOWB) Reaches Market Cap of $4.31 Million

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Loser Coin has a market capitalization of $4.31 million and approximately $974,359.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loser Coin has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Loser Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00063418 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00070616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00093152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,191.42 or 0.07810933 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,862.57 or 1.00375803 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Loser Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loser Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loser Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

