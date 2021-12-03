L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Short Interest Update

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the October 31st total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently commented on LRLCY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L’Oréal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LRLCY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.19. The stock had a trading volume of 89,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,660. L’Oréal has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $97.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.82.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.