Lor Inc Sells 100,000 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $404,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RPC alerts:

On Friday, November 19th, Lor Inc sold 100,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $401,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Lor Inc sold 140,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $652,400.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Lor Inc sold 75,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $374,250.00.

On Thursday, November 11th, Lor Inc sold 75,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $394,500.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Lor Inc sold 75,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $409,500.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Lor Inc sold 100,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $519,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Lor Inc sold 50,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $268,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Lor Inc sold 100,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $397,000.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Lor Inc sold 125,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $476,250.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Lor Inc sold 125,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $528,750.00.

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $4.10 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $7.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $884.47 million, a P/E ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 1.96.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. RPC had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $225.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,848,000 after acquiring an additional 925,321 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in RPC by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,197,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RPC by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,585,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,601,000 after purchasing an additional 57,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in RPC by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after purchasing an additional 182,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in RPC by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,385,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after purchasing an additional 263,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.