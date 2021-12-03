Loop Capital Increases Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Price Target to $86.00

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) had its price objective upped by Loop Capital from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.88.

NYSE CBT opened at $53.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.77. Cabot has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.63.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cabot will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 2.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 9.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 18.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

