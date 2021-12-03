Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Has $50.46 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,528 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.7% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $50,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 37,530 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,360,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 15.0% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $1,790,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 16.3% in the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,978 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.11.

V stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.17. The stock had a trading volume of 167,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,791,007. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $377.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,387 shares of company stock valued at $10,569,980 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

