LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.26% from the stock’s current price.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on LivaNova from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $82.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $93.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.37 and a 200-day moving average of $82.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.85.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.24 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LivaNova will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $58,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,644 shares of company stock valued at $223,706 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,501,000 after buying an additional 265,238 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 4.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,185,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,419,000 after buying an additional 161,390 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 4.1% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,310,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,002,000 after buying an additional 91,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 20.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,971,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,821,000 after purchasing an additional 329,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 147.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,398,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,735,000 after purchasing an additional 832,305 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

