Lithium (LITH) Trading 14.3% Lower This Week

Lithium (CURRENCY:LITH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 3rd. During the last week, Lithium has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. Lithium has a market capitalization of $32.01 million and approximately $11.74 million worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lithium coin can now be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lithium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00063370 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00070178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00092741 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,199.09 or 0.07789808 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,459.33 or 0.99173415 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Lithium Profile

Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,328,926,341 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lithium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lithium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lithium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lithium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lithium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.