Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) Declares GBX 22 Dividend

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LIO stock opened at GBX 2,330 ($30.44) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,176.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,999.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. Liontrust Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,560.05 ($33.45).

In related news, insider Quintin Price bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,150 ($28.09) per share, with a total value of £47,300 ($61,797.75).

LIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,965 ($25.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,331 ($30.45) price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Wednesday.

About Liontrust Asset Management

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

