LinkEye Price Tops $0.0045 on Major Exchanges (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One LinkEye coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LinkEye has a market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $779,354.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LinkEye has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00063284 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00071437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00094807 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,506.56 or 0.07941718 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,641.01 or 0.99816075 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002678 BTC.

About LinkEye

LinkEye launched on September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,999,000 coins. The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

LinkEye Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using U.S. dollars.

