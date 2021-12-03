Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Major Shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll Purchases 11,300 Shares

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll bought 11,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $79,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Juniper Investment Company, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Juniper Investment Company, Ll purchased 65,895 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $454,675.50.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Juniper Investment Company, Ll purchased 14,000 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $102,060.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $7.23 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $195.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.04.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.77 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

LINC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 309.8% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,020,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 771,448 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 11.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 85,200 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth about $2,909,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 45.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 337,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

