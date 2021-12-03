Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Short Interest Down 35.5% in November

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the October 31st total of 74,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,009,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 90,955 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 189,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Limbach by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 96,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Limbach from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMB traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $7.52. 2,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,098. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.08. Limbach has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Limbach had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Limbach will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

