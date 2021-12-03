Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 326 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,747,586,000 after buying an additional 1,559,063 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,924 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $215,446,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,952,000 after acquiring an additional 441,659 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $705,125,000 after acquiring an additional 369,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.29.

GS traded down $2.83 on Friday, hitting $384.71. The company had a trading volume of 30,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,821. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $398.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.99. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.64 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.