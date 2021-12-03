Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 144 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.89. 14,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,955. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.75. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.28 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $106.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.05.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

