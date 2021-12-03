Liberty One Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 52.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total value of $889,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,181.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,847,505. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSY traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,765. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $183.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.39.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

