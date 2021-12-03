Liberty One Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for about 2.7% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $15,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 59,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Sysco by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $379,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.43.

SYY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.51. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,322. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

