Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $19.84 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. 3M accounts for about 3.4% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $19,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in 3M by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 232.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,952. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.31 and its 200 day moving average is $190.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. 3M has a 52 week low of $163.38 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $98.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.92.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

