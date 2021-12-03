Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,876.30, for a total transaction of $39,948,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,929 shares of company stock valued at $501,754,830 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on GOOG shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,878.59. 13,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,701. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,866.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,726.64. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.