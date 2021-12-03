Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.60. The stock had a trading volume of 441 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,154. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $165.56 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.31.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.77%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.