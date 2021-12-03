Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at $1,283,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 12.7% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 117,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 17.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at $16,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.56. The stock had a trading volume of 29,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,207. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $30.49.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

