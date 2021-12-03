Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. involved in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycles principally in North America. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., formerly known as Peridot Acquisition Corp., is based in TORONTO. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LICY. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Li-Cycle presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Shares of Li-Cycle stock opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86. Li-Cycle has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $15.74.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Li-Cycle will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LICY. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

