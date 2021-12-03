LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Down 7.6%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) traded down 7.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.67. 31,457 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,041,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. DBS Vickers cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average is $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $693.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63.
About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
