Lee Shavel Sells 483 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.09, for a total value of $109,201.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lee Shavel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total value of $101,574.90.

On Friday, October 1st, Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $97,363.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $225.87 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $231.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.83 and a 200-day moving average of $195.52. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 107.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,682 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 233.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,935 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 292.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,419,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,183 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,357.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,258,000 after purchasing an additional 950,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,746,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,749,000 after purchasing an additional 609,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

