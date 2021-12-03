Ledyard National Bank Sells 831 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRK. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $73.98 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.98. The company has a market capitalization of $186.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.87%.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 135,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $11,856,061.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

