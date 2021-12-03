Ledyard National Bank Sells 515 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ledyard National Bank cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,490 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,968 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,835,022 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $411,731,000 after buying an additional 498,915 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,421 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $170.11 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

