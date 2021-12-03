Ledyard National Bank Sells 107 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.1% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,891.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,866.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,726.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total transaction of $6,741,924.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,929 shares of company stock valued at $501,754,830. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.