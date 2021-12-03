Ledyard National Bank Reduces Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ledyard National Bank cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,492 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,023 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.2% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.82.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNH opened at $446.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $434.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $419.41. The company has a market capitalization of $420.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $466.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

