Ledyard National Bank Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,485 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,736,000 after purchasing an additional 179,285 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 117,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 22,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period.

BATS EFAV opened at $74.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.87. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

