Ledyard National Bank Has $12.12 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $12,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,902,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,119 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at $127,527,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 211.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,435,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,564,000 after purchasing an additional 974,470 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 227.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,298,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,578,000 after purchasing an additional 902,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $44,100,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $313,791.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $25,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,973 shares of company stock worth $988,158. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $63.17 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average of $62.24. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of -47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -154.55%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

